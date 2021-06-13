Rob Pyle has joined Merchants Bank as vice president and commercial banker, according to Dan Vlasak, president for Merchants Bank in Lakeville.
“We’re excited to have Rob join the talented team in Lakeville and I know his experience in commercial banking will be valuable to our clients as we help their businesses grow and reach their goals,” Vlasak said.
Pyle has more than 15 years of experience in commercial banking, credit analysis and treasury management solutions, spending most of his career in the Twin Cities market. He was previously the vice president of commercial and business banking sectors for Old National Bank and also worked as a credit analyst for several years, helping assess the creditworthiness of businesses applying for commercial loans.
“I really enjoy working with business clients in all industries and of all sizes,” Pyle said. “My favorite part of my job is finding just the right financial solution for each specific client. Forming a strong business relationship and gaining the client’s trust has always been of the utmost importance to me.”
Pyle graduated from Drury University in Missouri with a Bachelor of Arts in exercise sports and science and a Master in Business Administration. He said he is looking forward to becoming more involved in the Lakeville community. Pyle lives in Burnsville with his wife and daughter and enjoys exploring state and national parks with his family and is an avid baseball and football fan.
The Merchants Bank Commercial Lending team is comprised of more than 40 local experts, available throughout its regional footprint.
Merchants Bank has 23 bank locations in southeastern Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin and a leasing division, Merchants Bank Equipment Finance, in Edina.
