The puppet wagon is returning to Farmington city parks and other locations starting Friday, July 17.
“In addition to the show we will also feature snail mail and activities themed to the show,” according to the city’s website. “Mark your calendar with the four dates below and catch this magical show on the road. Puppet shows are free and everyone is invited.”
The shows will take place July 17, 24, 31 and Aug. 7 at following parks:
• Sach’s Park Empire Township, 9 a.m.
• Rambling River Center, 9:30 a.m.
• Small World Learning Center, 10 a.m.
• Crystal’s Cuddle Bugs, 10:30 a.m.
• Farmington Preserve Park, 11 a.m.
• Hill Dee Park, 1 p.m.
• North Creek Park, 1:20 p.m.
• Lake Julia Park, 1:50 p.m.
For more information, call 651-280-6850.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.