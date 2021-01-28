The Apple Valley Police Department is reminding residents to secure their cars and garages after recent reports of thefts from vehicles and residential burglaries.
On Jan. 19, officers responded to two calls of thefts from vehicles and residential burglaries in the northeast area of the city – 142nd Street to 144th Street West, Excelsior Avenue, Ebony Lane and Embry Path. One victim reported the thief used the garage door opener from an unlocked vehicle parked in the driveway to open the garage and access the house through an unlocked garage service door. A backpack containing a laptop, wallet and keys were taken. A debit card from the wallet was used within hours of the burglary.
A different victim reported their garage door was left open overnight and a purse that was in an unlocked vehicle in the garage was taken. The victim’s credit card was used within hours of the theft. A third victim reported a vehicle parked in the driveway was gone through overnight but nothing was missing, police said in a news release.
The department said residents should always lock their vehicle doors and never leave valuables in vehicles parked unattended for long periods of time. Residents should check to make sure their garage door is closed and that the service door leading from the house into the garage is secure overnight. Outdoor lights should be turned on from dusk to dawn to help deter thieves from targeting a home and suspicious activity should be reported to 911 while it is happening.
