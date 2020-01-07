Rambling River Center steak dinner fundraiser

The public is invited to the VFW Steak Fry fundraiser dinner that will benefit the Farmington Rambling River Center that will serve from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Farmington VFW, located at 421 Third St., in downtown Farmington. 

The meal includes a Von Hanson grilled steak, baked potato, salad and dessert for $11.

Tickets will be for sale at the Rambling River Center, 325 Oak St., beginning Monday, Dec. 16, and will be sold at the door.

This event is sponsored by Farmington VFW Post 7662.

If you wish to volunteer, contact the center at 651-280-6970.

