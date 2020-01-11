The public is invited to a For the Love of Dance fundraiser show at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24, in the Farmington High School recital hall.
Farmington High School Senior Party committee is proud to announce the award-winning Minnesota Kpop Dance Crew. The Kpop dance group, who won the KCDF U.S. Championships in Los Angeles, performed in Seoul, South Korea and won top honors at several competitions throughout the U.S. The dance team has fans across the world who follow the group's rise.
The fundraiser show will support the FHS Senior Class Party committee that aims to provide a safe, fun and substance-free event for graduates of the Class of 2020.
Organizers report this show will delight anyone who loves dance. The showcase will feature a variety of dance styles performed by local youth dance groups from across the metro. The event emcee will be James Schiffman.
Farmington Tiger Dance Team will entertain along with Darby's Dancers and Dancers from All Day Studio who are masters in Hip Hop, Krumping, Popping and Jazz Funk. The styles of Urban Street Dance and Kick and Jazz will be performed by Lakeville Starliners, Just For Kix and Farmington Tiger Dance Team.
Asian and Chinese Folk Dance styles will be performed by Celestial Paladins. Ballroom dance will be performed by Heart and Soul Dance Team, a top-notch metro area ballroom group, and by Carleton College Ballroom Dance Team, a beautifully-trained college dance team from Northfield.
Each year dance studios bring contemporary, hip hop, lyrical and jazz to the stage. This year, JAMM Dance Co, Studio 4, South Metro Dance Academy, Synergy Dance Studio and DanceWorks will bring creative pieces to the show.
This year a new group will take stage from the performing arts school, PIM Arts High School from Eden Prairie. Dance-Twirl Minnesota will bring its national, award-winning baton twirling talents.
A new act this year will highlight the talents of Line Dance Challenge led by Farmington Color Guard.
Ten percent of profits will be given to Dancers Against Cancer organization. To check out more information on this philanthropic group, go to imadanceragainstcancer.org.
To learn more, go to www.fortheloveofdancem.wixsite.com/mysite.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.