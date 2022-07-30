The public is invited to comment on Dakota County’s draft Agricultural Chemical Reduction Effort Plan, which was approved for public review July 19 by the Dakota County Board. The plan identifies ways to reduce agricultural groundwater contamination.
The draft plan is available for review and comment until Sept. 6, 2022.
The public can attend an informational Zoom meeting with Dakota County staff about the draft ACRE project plan Thursday, Aug. 4, 5:30-7 p.m. Staff will present an overview, answer questions and take comments. Email groundwater@co.dakota.mn.us for a Zoom meeting link and call 952-891-7000 with questions.
The county’s 2020-2030 groundwater plan identified agricultural chemicals — especially nitrate, crop herbicides and chloride — as significant groundwater and drinking water issues for much of rural Dakota County. The ACRE plan intends to reduce those chemicals in groundwater so they no longer threaten human or environment health.
Dakota County and the Dakota County Soil and Water Conservation District propose to partner with farmers; state, regional, and local agencies; and other local organizations to reduce groundwater contamination by:
- Collecting information for future decision-making.
- Communicating with and educating farmers, other rural residents and agricultural stakeholders about the issues and options.
- Providing technical assistance.
- Providing financial incentives to change farming practices.
To view the draft plan, visit www.dakotacounty.us, search ACRE. Written comments will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. Sept. 6, at groundwater@co.dakota.mn.us. Comments can also be mailed to Dakota County Environmental Resource Department, ATTN: Groundwater Protection, 14955 Galaxie Ave., Apple Valley, MN 55124.
The draft plan was developed with assistance from the Dakota County Planning Commission, ACRE agricultural and technical advisory groups, state and local governments, watershed management organizations, nonprofit groups, residents, and others.
