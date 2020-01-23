A psychiatrist has pleaded guilty to four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in Dakota County in connection to “engaging in sexual penetration with a patient,” according to the Dakota County Attorney’s Office.
Gavin Patrick Meany, 38, of Apple Valley pleaded guilty to the charges Jan. 23. Meany was treating the victim as a patient in his role as a psychiatrist at the time sexual acts occurred. Judge Jerome Abrams ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 1:30 p.m. April 20 in Hastings.
Meany was originally charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct in September.
Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom said in a statement Meany’s actions were a significant breach of trust.
“We are pleased the defendant has accepted responsibility for this egregious behavior by his guilty plea today,” Backstrom said. “I wish to commend the victim for her courage in coming forward to report these crimes to law enforcement.”
On Aug. 27, 2019, the Burnsville Police Department received a report from a woman who said she had been abused over the last five years by Meany while she had been receiving therapy and psychiatric services from him. The victim met with law enforcement and provided a detailed statement as well as physical evidence and documents pertaining to the sexual assaults. The victim described multiple acts of sexual touching and penetration that occurred in the professional offices of Meany, first St. Louis Park in Hennepin County and later in Meany’s professional office in Burnsville, between May 2018 and August 2019. The reported incidents in St. Louis Park are under investigation in Hennepin County, according to a news release.
The woman also described one act of sexual intercourse that occurred between her and Meany at his home in Apple Valley in May of 2018. When questioned by an investigator, Meany acknowledged he “crossed boundaries” with the victim and admitted to the sexual activity described by the victim, the County Attorney’s Office said.
Backstrom thanked the Burnsville Police Department for its investigation of the case.
