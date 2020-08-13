To the editor:
Minnesota is dealing with a lot right now. The COVID-19 epidemic has everyone searching for ways to contain it. We have a large looming deficit in our budget. The economy is going through hard times, and our society is in the midst of racial upheaval. And the partisan divide has left us with frayed relationships.
In the midst of all this, it is imperative that we have calm, steady leadership. State Reps. Robert Bierman and John Huot, and state Sen. Greg Clausen have proven that they have steady hands, experience and a willingness to listen to other points of view.
It is commendable that their Republican opponents are willing to step up to serve, but in 2020, we need to stay with experienced leaders who have been intricately involved in the workings of the legislative process. We need Bierman, Huot and Clausen to continue their strong advocacy for the Minnesota Zoo. We need their continued support for local bonding projects. We need their willingness to work across the aisle when necessary. And we need their calmness, their willingness to do the work needed and their proven and unique ability to understand and tackle our many problems.
In 2020, we need the proven leadership of Bierman, Huot and Clausen. Voters should remember deciding their votes.
Earl Bower
Apple Valley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.