To the editor:
Every day we read, see and hear that the nation is at war with itself. I believe the nation’s people must arm themselves with the touch of forgiveness and the hand that helps and the nation must be armed with actionable stern accountability for the destroyers of liberty. I hope that your and my fingerprints are imprinted on these weapons.
To protect the vote, I am exercising the safest vote by voting in person on Nov. 3. In-person voting begins (Dakota County) Oct. 27 and ends Nov. 2 at designated sites (e.g. Burnsville City Hall). In-person voting continues at regular polling sites beginning and ending on Nov. 3. The absentee ballot vote starting Sept. 18 is sufficiently safe. The absentee ballot vote ends with a postmark no later than Nov. 3 or with an agent delivery by 3 p.m. Nov. 3 (Minnesota Secretary of State). It is the people’s responsibility to protect the vote, enrich the vote, and cherish the vote. Do not depend on politicians and/or bureaucrats to protect the vote.
I am voting for those most likely to implement the ideals I believe are most important for the nation. Those ideals are:
- I believe every adult wage should provide shelter, food, medical and transportation.
- I believe the country should know, by name, who is crossing our borders and their intentions.
- I believe in a Supreme Court that ensures constitutional law.
I am voting for President Trump and the Republican Party.
Thomas Grendzinski
Burnsville
