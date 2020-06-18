A group gathered along Ipava Avenue outside of Steve Michaud Park on Sunday, June 14, in Lakeville to show their support for racial unity, inclusiveness and justice, as they held signs up for passing motorists. The event was in response to the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police custody on May 25. Floyd's death set of large protests in Minneapolis and St. Paul in the following days.
