River Valley Project Explore participants gathered for an outdoor Halloween Bash at Valley Middle School Oct. 15. The event was the program’s first-in person activity since March 12, when other activities were canceled due to COVID-19. The Halloween Bash included a costume parade, photo booth, graveyard game, spider web walk, a pop walk, a spooky Halloween clue hunt and a trunk or treat with 11 decorated vehicles and a DJ playing music. “We had 155 participants which includes caregivers. There were 16 wonderful volunteers and seven Project Explore staff members that made the Halloween Bash a great success,” said Patty Vance, Project Explore program coordinator. “COVID-19 guidelines were followed as everyone wore a mask and socially distanced. Hand sanitizer was provided and gloves were worn by volunteers and staff handing out treats.” Vance said Project Explore will not have another in-person activity until sometime in 2021. Activities are offered through Zoom multiple times each week. More information can be found at www.district196.org/projectexplore. Project Explore is a Community Education program serving adults with physical, cognitive or sensory disabilities. It’s a consortium of five school districts – Burnsville-Eagan-Savage; Farmington; Lakeville; Randolph, and Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan. District 196 is the fiscal agent for the consortium.

