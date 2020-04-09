edu 194 bret Domstrand c.jpg

Bret Domstrand

Lake Marion Elementary principal Bret Domstrand has been named one of three finalists for Minnesota 2020 NAESP National Distinguished Principal. The NDP program recognizes elementary and middle level principals who set high standards for instruction, student achievement, character and climate for students, families and staff.

“Bret’s greatest strengths are in leading groups, shaping a positive school climate and problem-solving to find feasible solutions consistently,” said Lakeville Area Schools Superintendent Michael Baumann. “He knows how to implement winning strategies bringing diverse groups of people along as a team. He functions as a visible and active leader in his school and across the community, an imperative to success as a leader at any level.”

“Mr. Domstrand is clearly committed to excellence,” said Lake Marion teacher, Stacey Klotz. “He is connected to our community through his leadership and his positive personality and is consistently advocating for resources for our building.”

Domstrand and the other two finalists will be interviewed by the selection committee on May 3.

Tags

Load comments