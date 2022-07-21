Three candidates compete to advance to general election
One of the three Dakota County Board primary races on the Tuesday, Aug. 9 ballot is in District 6, which includes Lakeville.
Incumbent Board Member Mary Liz Holberg will face former Lakeville City Council Member Brian ”Baldy” Wheeler, owner of Baldy’s BBQ in Lakeville, and Mike Robole, a small business owner, who served in the United States Navy Reserve in an enlisted and officer capacity.
Two candidates will advance to the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Following are the candidates’ responses to the newspaper’s questionnaire. A response was not received from Wheeler.
Mary Liz Holberg
Age: 62
Family: Two children, one grandson
Occupation: Dakota County commissioner, District 6
Education: Lakeville High School Class of 1977, St. Cloud University
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Dakota County commissioner since 2015, chair 2021; Transportation Advisory Board 2020-2022; co-chair Shelter Working Group; Vermillion Watershed Board member; Metropolitan Mosquito Board; Metropolitan Emergency Services Board; Dakota County Communications Center Board.
Twin Cities Business Top 100 People to Watch 2021; chair, Governor’s Met Council Governance Reform Blue Ribbon Committee 2020.
State Representative 1999-2014, chaired Ways and Means, Transportation Finance and Civil Law committees; Lakeville City Council 1996-1998; Planning Commission 1989-1995.
Lakeville Chamber of Commerce member since 1995, former member of Friends of the Lakeville Arts Center, Friends of the Heritage Library, and co-chair of the Land of Amazement Community Playground.
Why should people vote for you?
Lakeville has benefited from having a strong voice on the board. Expansion of the Heritage Library and the upgrades of County Road 50, 70, and Dodd Boulevard are examples of recent county improvements. The expansion of Highway 70 has resulted in safer access to Lakeville South High School and tens of millions of dollars in expanded Airlake tax base.
I know how to get things done and spend the time to find solutions that will benefit the residents and business owners of Lakeville. I believe that there is always a path to success if you are willing to do the work.
What would be your priorities in representing your district on the County Board?
Continued support for public safety, fiscal restraint, and expanded mental health services.
Dakota County led the way with the SMART center regional training facility for law enforcement and improved safety in our jail. We have also provided funding for veterans courts, eviction prevention and drug courts.
Dakota County is debt free and has the lowest per capita property tax levy in Minnesota. This is possible due the professional staff that seek the most cost-effective solutions to serving the public.
Investing in expanded emergency response teams, social workers working with Lakeville police officers, and a 24/7 emergency mental health center.
What do you bring to the table that your opponents do not?
As a resident for more than 50 years, a public official since 1999, and a former small business owner I have a solid foundation and range of experience. My tenacious approach to solving problems involves doing my homework and being open to a variety of solutions. I have a deep working knowledge of government and always strive to improve service, transparency, and efficiency. Building consensus and partnerships with state and city leaders is a key to success. My years of building relationships provides the foundation for effective leadership resulting in innovative solutions to today’s challenges.
Mike Robole
Age: 56
Family: Wife Vicki, sons Jake (Sami), Zach (Rachel) and Nick. Grandsons Jude and Nolan
Occupation: Small business owner
Education: Bachelor of Arts from the University of St. Thomas and Master of Arts from St. Mary’s University
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: I was involved in the various activities and sports in which my children participated while growing up. I served as the president of the Apple Valley Traveling Baseball Association and on the board for the Apple Valley Athletic Association. In addition, I have served on the Buildings/Grounds Committee and the Board of Directors for Dodge Nature Center. I have participated in builds for Habitat for Humanity and served on their Welcoming Committee. I served in the United States Navy Reserve in an enlisted and officer capacity. Currently I am on the board for the Crystal Lake Improvement Association.
Why should people vote for you?
I’m running for county commissioner because I want to be an advocate for the voice of the people who provides HOPE for a better tomorrow.
Housing – I will work to develop and support efforts that provide affordable, safe and healthy housing that mitigates environmental impacts.
Opportunity - I will work to develop and support ideas that will provide an opportunity to earn a good wage and live a fulfilling life in Dakota County.
Prosperity – I will work to develop and support initiatives focused on economic growth and equity.
Education – I believe life is a continual learning process. I will work to develop and support educational programs that not only support primary education, but skill based and recreational learning.
I ask for the vote of the people based on my commitment to the community and building a better tomorrow.
What would be your priorities in representing your district on the County Board?
If elected, my commitment will be to support initiatives that improve the quality of life for county residents. I will develop ideas and support plans focused around:
- Creating affordable housing and minimizing taxes
- Improving the economic health of the county and its residents
- Attracting businesses and jobs
- Reducing crime and increasing public safety
- Developing initiatives and programs that address health concerns
- Increasing county services and recreational opportunities
- Enhancing infrastructure based on reducing traffic congestion while improving safety
- Preserving the environment
- Any additional concerns of importance brought to me by residents
What do you bring to the table that your opponents do not?
While the other candidates have many skills and talents, I would like people to know I am a seeking this position to be the voice of the people. I am a small business owner that also worked in a corporate setting for over 30 years along with serving in the military reserve. In those experiences I worked on countless teams, which involved listening to perspectives, analyzing facts, determining achievable goals and formulating plans for success. My core strengths will focus on open communication and a teamwork approach that drives improvement for the initiatives of the residents of Dakota County.
