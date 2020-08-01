Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune has published candidate questionnaire responses for each of the primary election races in our coverage area.
Click here to see the profiles for:
Senate District 56 DFL (Burnsville, Lakeville and Savage)
House District 56A GOP (Burnsville and Savage)
House District 51A DFL (Eagan, Burnsville)
House District 51B DFL (Eagan)
