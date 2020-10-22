To the editor:
Over the course of several months, I have had an opportunity to learn more about Erin Preese and meet her on several occasions. As a mother to a 9-year-old child with a terminal illness only gifted life through the continual use of insulin due to type one diabetes, I am particularly interested in who represents our family in the Minnesota House.
As I consider candidates for office, I look for those who will advocate for people not politics. Ensuring people have access to appropriate medical care to live is certainly not a partisan issue - it is a human rights issue. We know that medical care is exorbitantly expensive and that some people are priced out of the very care needed to live. In America, that is shameful.
I believe Erin Preese is someone who will represent all people in Lakeville - not just a political establishment or large corporations who pay nothing in taxes and enjoy billions in profits. We need more folks in office like Erin, who are willing to stand up to the status quo and fight for those like my child who yet can’t fight for herself.
Erin is compassionate, caring and courageous. I am voting for Erin because we are at a precipice of immense opportunity in Minnesota to build a most equitable and just community.
Kimberly Munson
Lakeville
