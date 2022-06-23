A daughter of educators, each summer, Erin Preese’s family would take long road trips in their minivan. The summer after Preese finished eighth grade, the trip included a stop in Washington, D.C.
“I met Senator Paul Wellstone in his office,” said the New Prague native in a press release announcing that she was endorsed by the DFL to run for the House District 57B seat. “When we took a picture together, he had me sit in his chair because I was already taller than him!”
After graduating from high school, Preese earned a bachelor’s degree in communication from the University of Eau Claire. While there, she spent time studying abroad at the American University of Paris. Later, she went back to school to earn her master’s degree in teaching from Hamline University. Preese currently teaches English as a Second Language in a Lakeville elementary school, working with students who speak 13 different languages at home.
As a public-school teacher, Preese has seen firsthand the effect public policy decisions made in St. Paul have on schools, families, and communities.
“During the pandemic, I helped sign my students up for food programs, child care and the resources they needed to access school during distance learning,” she said. “These programs and resources were a lifeline for so many families in my community and helped them get through a really difficult time. A high-quality public education system is the best way to provide all students in Minnesota with the opportunities they need to reach their full potential.”
The pandemic placed a spotlight on just how much society depends on public education, she said.
“Not only do we meet the educational needs of any student who walks through our doors, but we also provide a safe place for kids, healthy food, social and emotional support, mental health resources, and special education services,” Preese said. “We need to elect people to the Legislature who understand the crucial services our schools and educators provide to students and families in our state, and that we can’t have a ‘one size fits all’ approach to education.”
In addition to education, as a legislator, Preese said she will focus on safe and healthy communities. It was through the issue of gun violence prevention, as a volunteer for Moms Demand Action, that Preese first became involved in politics.
“I felt extremely frustrated over our lack of gun safety laws and needed to do something, rather than just feel frustrated,” she said. “After I became a local leader and then a state leader, people started suggesting that I run for office myself. It took some convincing, but I finally decided to run for the Minnesota House of Representatives for the first time in 2020 to make change happen.”
With redistricting in 2022, Preese said, “we can absolutely win this seat, but it will take a team.”
With her experience as a teacher and as a mother, and after thousands of conversations with people, Preese said she knows that livable wages, access to affordable health care and a healthy planet are also top priorities for residents of Lakeville.
“These issues have a huge impact on our daily lives,” she said.
With the entire Legislature and executive branch on the ballot, Preese said this election will decide the direction the state takes in the coming years and will speak to which values are important to Minnesotans.
“Each of us has only one vote and it is the most powerful way in which we can move our shared values forward,” she said.
District 57B covers the northern part of Lakeville. To learn more about Preese, go to erinpreese.com.
