To the editor:
Erin Preese is a brilliant, caring and dedicated member of the community who is running to represent District 58A in the Minnesota House. Erin Preese is a community activist building bridges across party lines who my family trusts with the safety and prosperity of the community. She’s an elementary educator in the Lakeville area public schools and a mother who understands how important high quality schools are to the future of the community. In addition, as a working mother, Erin understands what families are facing as we struggle together through the COVID-19 crisis.
Erin’s heart is with people, not politics, which is why she launched a community first initiative to connect folks in our area with others who are able to volunteer, donate or offer services. As you can imagine, the community has answered the call because we are filled with hope for the future. Folks in Lakeville understand that we are all in this together. Erin cares about the whole community, which is why she works to build relationships and navigate complicated issues to find common sense solutions. A great example of her dedication to building bridges is Erin’s leadership at the non-partisan gun violence prevention organization, Moms Demand Action. As someone from a hunting family who respects the right of responsible gun ownership, Erin advocates for sensible solutions, such as: background checks, red flag emergency protective orders and safe storage laws to prevent children from accessing firearms. Erin also builds bridges between residents and community services officers to ensure a safe and welcoming society for everyone.
Please join me in voting for hope, health and prosperity by voting for Erin Preese to represent all of us at the Minnesota Legislature.
Jackie Craig
Lakeville
