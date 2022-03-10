Erin Preese, mom, teacher, and community safety advocate, has announced her bid for the Minnesota Democratic Farmer Labor Party (DFL) endorsement for state representative in the newly drawn House District 57B that includes a northeast portion of Lakeville.
Preese grew up in the south metro and has spent her professional career serving the children and families of Lakeville while advocating for the needs of her community at the local and state levels. She said she has the passion, energy and experience to work across the aisle for common sense solutions.
“As a teacher in our public schools and as a parent with young children, I’ve seen first hand the struggles our community has faced over the past two years,” Preese said in a press release. “I’ve seen that public policy has a real effect on our schools, our families, and our finances. And I know that when politicians play political games at the capitol, it hurts real families here at home.
“We deserve a leader in our community who will truly listen to parents, taxpayers, and educators. Over the course of the pandemic, I’ve had thousands of conversations with community members in Lakeville. I’m ready to bring those voices to St. Paul and to fight for working families.”
Given the recent re-drawing of Minnesota districts, Preese is running for a newly created House seat. The primary election will be Aug. 9, and the general election will be Nov. 8.
For more information about Erin and her priorities, visit erinpreese.com.
