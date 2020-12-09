av joshua kloyda.jpg
Photo by Patty Dexter

Apple Valley’s Joshua Kloyda practices on his guitar in the atrium of the Shops on Galaxie building in Apple Valley on Dec. 2. Kloyda, a professional musician who performs with the YaYa Band, said he’s practiced at the location multiple times in recent years. He’s been coming more frequently recently, usually in the morning, to get out of the house since many in-person performances are canceled due to COVID-19, he said.

Tags

Load comments