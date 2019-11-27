To the editor:
It was a great morning as Apple Valley American Legion Post 1776 honored the teachers and staff of District 196 with apples and more apples last Thursday.
Every stop we made, the staff and administration members were so appreciative. Bob Nelson who organized the event (as he has done in past years) was grinning ear to ear for the entire morning.
I was lucky to be with Terry, Gene and Bernie (not seen in any of the photos, especially around a principal … something about his high school days) as we made our four stops on our Route 3. Shown in a photo with this letter at SunThisweek.com are all the players who delivered apples and a few who got to the Legion late, but helped themselves to the coffee and doughnuts that the Post provided.
Once all the apples had been delivered, we regrouped at the Legion for our group photo and a hot dish lunch. Photos of the event are online at Post1776.com.
Gary Shade
Post 1776 historian and webmaster and newsletter editor
