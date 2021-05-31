Lakeville-based Post Consumer Brands recently named Claudine Patel chief marketing officer.
Patel will lead the strategy, integration and execution of brand marketing across paid, owned, earned and shared channels, as well as innovation for the company’s portfolio of cereal brands. Patel will report to chief growth officer Tom “TD” Dixon.
“Claudine is a highly progressive and growth-focused marketing leader who brings a proven track record of success to our team,” said Dixon. “Her extensive global experience driving brand strategies, building consumer-powered creative campaigns and partnerships, and launching breakthrough innovation will help us further unlock the full potential of our brands.”
“I’m thrilled to join the talented team at Post Consumer Brands,” Patel said. “I look forward to working together to build on the company’s strong foundation, deepen our brands’ relevance and connections with consumers, and inspire fresh thinking and new ways to deliver on our business goals.”
Patel has more than two decades of consumer packaged goods marketing and product innovation experience, most recently in the role of general manager, marketing, for Reckitt Benckiser Group “RB” Health North America. She also has held marketing leadership roles in North America and Asia at the Coca-Cola Company, Kraft Foods (Mondelez International) and Kellogg’s.
Headquartered in Lakeville, Post Consumer Brands is the third-largest cereal company in the United States.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.