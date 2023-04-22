In honor of April’s National Volunteer Month, Post Consumer Brands’ employees at 13 locations across the U.S. and Canada, including its headquarters in Lakeville, are joining together to donate their time to help families in their communities facing food insecurity as part of the company’s second annual Ingredients for Good volunteer initiative.

Post Consumer Brands’ corporate employees partnered with the Greater Twin Cities United Way and local nonprofits 360 Communities, Comunidades Latinas Unidas En Serviceo (CLUES), and Isuroon to assemble nearly 2,500 culturally appropriate meal kits for Southeast Asian, East African, Afghan and Latino families in Dakota County and the greater Twin Cities area.

