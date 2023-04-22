Post Consumer Brands and United Way volunteers pack boxes of food for the “Ingredients for Good” employee volunteer initiative on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Post Consumer Brands corporate office in Lakeville, Minn. (Drew Anthony Smith/Post Consumer Brands)
In honor of April’s National Volunteer Month, Post Consumer Brands’ employees at 13 locations across the U.S. and Canada, including its headquarters in Lakeville, are joining together to donate their time to help families in their communities facing food insecurity as part of the company’s second annual Ingredients for Good volunteer initiative.
Post Consumer Brands’ corporate employees partnered with the Greater Twin Cities United Way and local nonprofits 360 Communities, Comunidades Latinas Unidas En Serviceo (CLUES), and Isuroon to assemble nearly 2,500 culturally appropriate meal kits for Southeast Asian, East African, Afghan and Latino families in Dakota County and the greater Twin Cities area.
It’s estimated that more than 40 million people in the United States and Canada live in food-insecure households. In both countries, people of color, especially Black and Indigenous people, are disproportionately affected by food insecurity.
In Minnesota, Hispanic and Latino communities face food insecurity at more than double the rate of white residents. In recent years, hunger rates in the Twin Cities metro area have risen, with more than 70% of Latino and 83% of Black residents experiencing food insecurity, compared to 32% of white residents.
Post Consumer Brands says Ingredients for Good aligns with its purpose to make lives better by making delicious food accessible for all. As a food company, it said it believes that it is the company’s responsibility to help ensure everyone has a seat at the table.
Rapper Master P, who also serves as CEO of Broadus Foods, a company founded by Snoop Dogg, was in attendance. Post Consumer Brands is partnering with Broadus Foods to produce and support its Snoop Cereal brand.
In its first year, Post Consumer Brands employees put in over 700 volunteer hours and donated or packed more than 30,000 meals in April 2022 through Ingredients for Good.
