Post Consumer Brands of Lakeville is among the 16 companies statewide to be recognized for their exceptional efforts to end hunger in their communities through the annual Minnesota Grocers Association Bag Hunger Campaign.
The campaign was coordinated by the MGA and included over 300 MGA retail members, 10 vendor partners, and community food banks and food shelves. This year the campaign raised over 1.7 million meals. Since 2008, the campaign has provided nearly 41 million meals.
Post Consumer Brands received the Silver Plate Award for Best Creative Partnerships with Coborn’s Inc. This award is presented to the companies who maximize in-store promotions while engaging consumers to end hunger. They created a large in-store display to encourage customers to give back.
The companies received $2,000 to donate to a food charity of their choice, which was Catholic Charities Food Shelf.
“Post Consumer Brands considers hunger relief, and serving those in need, to be part of our mission and we are thrilled to support the Minnesota Grocers Association’s Bag Hunger Campaign,” said Greg Hasper, vice president sales-wholesale team of Post Consumer Brands. “We have amazing partnerships with our customers, and together we strengthen our communities.”
Post Consumer Brands is a business unit of Post Holdings Inc., formed from the combination of Post Foods and MOM Brands in May 2015. Headquartered in Lakeville, Post Consumer Brands is the third largest cereal company in the United States.
