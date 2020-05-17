In recognition of National Foster Care Month and National Bike Month in May, Honeycomb cereal, which is part of Lakeville-based Post, announced a $50,000 donation to Together We Rise, a national nonprofit dedicated to helping improve the lives of youth in foster care.

The donation will provide 600 bicycles to foster care tweens and teens, an underserved population within the system.

“We’re thrilled to be teaming up with Together We Rise to give kids in foster care the chance to create the memories and experience the fun and joy that biking brings,” said Michelle Titus, senior brand manager of Honeycomb Cereal. “Throughout its history, Honeycomb has been a champion of the small yet big moments for kids. Bikes are a gateway to growing up, and this donation will make the dream of owning a bike a reality for these kids.”

As part of the Honeycomb and Together We Rise partnership, a bike build event is being planned at Post Consumer Brands headquarters in Lakeville at a later date. Employees will assemble around 100 bikes. The remaining 500 bikes will be distributed nationally through the Together We Rise network.

