The Farmington American Legion Auxiliary Clifford Larson Unit 189 annually distributes bright red poppies prior to Memorial Day weekend, however due to the COVID-19 pandemic the distribution will be delayed until sometime this summer or fall.
The 2019 Farmington Auxiliary poppy distribution proceeds honored 80 veterans and active members of military at the November Veterans Omelet breakfast by offering a free breakfast and by providing Christmas and birthday gifts for the veterans living in the Hastings Veterans Home.
The 2020 goal of the auxiliary is to make the free breakfast a tradition and continue its Christmas and birthday gift giving at the Hastings Veterans Home.
During the Memorial Day weekend and throughout the year, people are encouraged to thank veterans and active military members for their service.
