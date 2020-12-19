Representatives from Cub Scout Pack 9117 of Meadowview Elementary School in Farmington dropped off popcorn packs on Dec. 11 for the members of the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office as a thank you for all they do. Sheriff Tim Leslie is at left.
Popping in to give thanks to Dakota County Sheriff's Office
- Photo from Dakota County Sheriff’s Twitter
