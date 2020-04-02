To the editor:
This is a response to an article last week about the proposed swimming pool at Century Middle School exceeding original cost estimates. For a start, I would like to complement the community for passing a bond issue last fall that included a pool at Century. Since that time, the Lakeville Area School Board members, superintendent and other school district staff members were presented with the new information. Listening and factoring that information into the pool decision is the responsible thing to protect the public interest. This might be a once in a lifetime opportunity, so let’s proceed thoughtfully.
Phil Smith, who coaches the local club swim team, is identified in the article as a proponent of a significantly larger pool complex than what is currently being considered. Phil’s research created an awareness as to how big of an opportunity there is related to a new pool. However, given time, space and money constraints we will be building the 25-yard pool with a diving well that passed versus the 50-meter pool that Phil and others (including myself) prefer. Reality dictates we proceed with a pool that matches what was passed in the referendum.
One issue raised in the article is the project cost overrun. However, the amount referenced was only the construction cost estimates and not the total costs such as including architectural drawings. For general purposes, the number that was passed in the referendum is approximately $2 million more than the number in the article. Having said that, estimating is not an exact science and the consultants now believe the cost of the pool that passed is probably not adequate.
Also, of significance is the fact that we have an opportunity to construct a pool with some modifications that could be more of an economic engine for the community. In order for that to happen, we need to do things such as increase spectator and deck space for larger multi-team meets. This comes with some additional cost, but if we do this right, the pool will be generating greater economic activity that will benefit the community. Let’s do this right!
Rick Krueger
Lakeville
