The Rosemount Area Arts Council will present its first fall 2020 class series – Playwriting on Tuesdays 2:30-4 p.m. Sept. 8, 15, 22, 29 on the Zoom videoconference application.
Keith Reed will be teaching the session that will provide a comprehensive study of the history and practice of playwriting, along with exercises that will enable students to work toward writing a short play. The student will receive instruction as well as practice in such topics as:
- Observing the world as a playwright
- Creating settings
- Building characters
- Writing a scene
- Building conflict
- Balancing the comedic and the serious
- Copyright law
Links to the Zoom videoconference will be sent weekly to registered students.
Cost for all four sessions is $20 per student.
Minimum class size is 4 and maximum class size is 8.
To register, go to rosemountarts.com/classes.
For more information, call Keith at 651-261-1954.
