The Rosemount Area Arts Council will present its first fall 2020 class series – Playwriting on Tuesdays 2:30-4 p.m. Sept. 8, 15, 22, 29 on the Zoom videoconference application.

Keith Reed will be teaching the session that will provide a comprehensive study of the history and practice of playwriting, along with exercises that will enable students to work toward writing a short play. The student will receive instruction as well as practice in such topics as:

- Observing the world as a playwright

- Creating settings

- Building characters

- Writing a scene

- Building conflict

- Balancing the comedic and the serious

- Copyright law

Links to the Zoom videoconference will be sent weekly to registered students.

Cost for all four sessions is $20 per student.

Minimum class size is 4 and maximum class size is 8.

To register, go to rosemountarts.com/classes.

For more information, call Keith at 651-261-1954.

Tags

Load comments