The Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Lakeville are coordinating an effort to help local restaurant, hospitality and service workers, who are struggling to provide a holiday for their children.
With the recent temporary closure of restaurants, attractions and fitness centers, many of our servers and service workers have reduced hours and paychecks or are displaced to no fault of their own.
The Lakeville groups are hoping to help 30 to 40 families and 50-plus children.
The chamber and CVB are looking for companies and team members who can adopt or co-adopt a business, and their displaced families most in need, by shopping for their children. The suggested dollar amount to spend per child is $100.
Interested parties can contact the chamber and CVB with the number of children they would like to shop for and they will be provided with the name of the business, the children’s first names, shopping tips (age, gender, hobbies, sports and interests), and instructions for dropping wrapped gifts by Dec. 21.
To participate, contact Brenda Kluck at brenda@lakevillechambercvb.org or 952-469-2020.
To enroll an employee to receive help, contact Jeanne Hutter at jeanne@visitlakeville.org or
612-875-0965.
