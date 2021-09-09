Eagan community members are hosting a tree planting event at Northview Park at noon on Sunday, Sept. 12. The planting event, organized by Ron Goldser, is to help bring awareness to the importance of the tree stock in combating airborne carbon as a cause of global climate change. And it is designed to shed light on efforts citizens themselves can undertake, without the need for government assistance or involvement.
“Trees have been called the ultimate carbon storage machines,” said Goldser. “Certainly, trees alone cannot solve our climate issue, but they can help. It only takes a small amount of land, a few trees and some digging for everyone in the community to do their part in combating global warming.”
The trees will stand for decades and help absorb CO2 and provide oxygen, he said. More than 48 pounds of carbon dioxide are absorbed each year by a single mature tree, according to the Arbor Day Foundation.
The land for the tree planting was provided by the city of Eagan. Dakota Electric Association provided the funding to buy the five maples and three elm trees, and community members are welcome to attend and provide the labor to plant the trees.
