Great River Energy, wholesale power provider to 28 member-owner distribution cooperatives in Minnesota, including Farmington-based Dakota Electric, has determined a need for power grid upgrades to maintain future reliability, as it nearly triples the amount of renewable energy, primarily wind energy, in its portfolio by 2025.
“Building the right high-voltage power lines in the right locations at the right time will enable us to affordably connect more renewable energy to the system and maintain the high level of reliability that cooperative members expect,” said Gordon Pietsch, Great River Energy’s director of transmission planning and compliance.
“In the 2000s, Minnesota utilities worked with area transmission planners and the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, our region’s grid operator, to develop a plan to expand and upgrade the region’s electric grid,” Pietsch said.
Together Minnesota utilities built more than 600 miles of high-voltage transmission lines, creating new pathways for renewable energy and bolstering reliability.
“Those transmission lines continue to deliver what they were intended to, and now we are seeing the need for another expansion as our fleet of power generation sources transitions,” Pietsch said.
MISO seeks input from the utilities in the region during its planning process.
Great River Energy, of Maple Grove, is a not-for-profit wholesale electric power cooperative. It owns and operates more than 4,800 miles of high-voltage transmission lines. The organization is on track to meet Minnesota’s goal to reduce carbon dioxide emissions 80% from 2005 levels more than 25 years before the 2050 target.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.