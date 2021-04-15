To the editor:
I write in strong support of Jerry Pittman’s re-election to Dakota Electric Association’s Board of Directors. I have known Jerry Pittman since high school. He is a man of integrity with a drive for excellence. He has served DEA’s member-owners extremely well as a board member since 1994 and as board chair since 2019. He has over 35 years of work experience in the energy field and is committed to providing reliable, affordable and efficient energy on behalf of DEA. He is also a strong supporter of innovation and alternative energy strategies. As a former elected official myself in Dakota County, I know the level of dedication and commitment needed to be an effective and strong leader. Jerry Pittman also possesses these traits and I would urge you to return him to DEA’s Board of Directors in this month’s election. Watch for your ballots which will be mailed out the week of April 12.
James C. Backstrom
Inver Grove Heights
