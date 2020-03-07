Republicans from Senate District 57 are hosting Pints & Politics 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Crooked Pint Ale House, 15668 Pilot Knob Road, Apple Valley.

Senate District 57 includes all of Apple Valley, Rosemount, Coates and part of Lakeville.

Organizers of Pints & Politics say this is not a venue for formal speeches and dry discussions. It is for those seeking an informal environment to meet and get to know other local Republicans.

There will be a cash bar and appetizers are provided. The cost to attend is $5 in advance or $8 at the door. For more information, go online to www.sd57gop.org/events.

