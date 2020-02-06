Republicans from Senate District 57 are hosting Pints & Politics 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Crooked Pint Ale House, 15668 Pilot Knob Road, Apple Valley. The event is in advance of Senate District 57 caucuses Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at Eastview High School in Apple Valley.
Senate District 57 includes all of Apple Valley, Rosemount, Coates and part of Lakeville.
Organizers of Pints & Politics say this is not a venue for formal speeches and dry discussions. It is for those seeking an informal environment to meet and get to know other local Republicans.
There will be a cash bar and appetizers are provided. The cost to attend is $5 in advance or $8 at the door. For more information, go online to www.sd57gop.org/events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.