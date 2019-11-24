Republicans from Senate District 57 are hosting Pints & Politics 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Crooked Pint Ale House, 15668 Pilot Knob Road, Apple Valley.

Senate District 57 includes all of Apple Valley, Rosemount, Coates and part of Lakeville.

Organizers of Pints & Politics say this is not a venue for formal speeches and dry discussions. It is for those seeking an informal environment to meet and get to know other local Republicans.

There will be a cash bar and appetizers are provided. The cost to attend is $5 in advance or $8 at the door. For more information, go online to www.sd57gop.org.

