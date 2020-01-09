The first Pints and Politics event of the new year, hosted by the Senate District 57 Republicans, will be from 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Crooked Pint Ale House, 15668 Pilot Knob Road in Apple Valley.
This is a chance to meet and get to know others who are interested in local community activities in a casual setting. There will be no formal speeches or dry discussions, just conversation. There will be a cash bar and appetizers provided by Senate District 57 Republicans. The cost is $5 in advance or $8 at the door. For more information, visit www.sd57gop.org/events.
Senate District 57 includes all of Apple Valley, Rosemount, Coates and part of Lakeville.
