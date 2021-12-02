Senate District 57 Republicans will be hosting Pints and Politics on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at the Tops Tavern, 14533 Dodd Blvd., Rosemount, from 5-7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door.

This is an opportunity to meet and get to know others in a casual setting during the Christmas season who are interested in local community activities. No formal speeches or dry discussion, just good conversion.

Senate District 57 includes all of Apple Valley, Rosemount, Coates and part of Lakeville. There will be a cash bar, and appetizers will be provided. For more information, visit openwith.link/sd57gop.org/events/83.html.

