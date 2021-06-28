Lakeville-based organization has raised more than $6M for children’s cancer research
Celebrating its 36th anniversary, the Pine Tree Apple Tennis Classic is back in its traditional format Aug. 5-8 at Life Time White Bear Lake in White Bear Lake. Over 100 of the top mixed doubles tennis players in the upper Midwest are once again serving aces in three divisions - Open, Masters (age 35-plus), and Grand Masters (age 50-plus) - in supporting targeted pediatric oncology research at Children’s Minnesota and around the world.
The event includes food, drink and fellowship as admission is free. The Masters and Grand Masters opening rounds are Thursday, starting at 4 p.m. Open division play begins Friday at 8 a.m. and continues Saturday, followed by the tournament finals Sunday with the Masters and Grand Masters at 12 noon and the Open Championship at 2 p.m. Prior to the Masters and Grand Masters finals, a ceremony recognizing the tournament’s 2021 Honored Patients and Angels, Hall of Fame inductee, Sportsmanship Award winner and top fundraisers will occur.
Representatives from Children’s Minnesota will be on hand to celebrate the establishment of the Pine Tree Apple Tennis Classic Endowed Chair in Cancer and Blood Disorder Research and the appointment of Dr. Kris Ann Schultz as the inaugural chair. This is only the third endowed chair position in history at Children’s Minnesota. More information is at www.ptacf.org/endowedchair.
“We are so excited to host our traditional PTATC mixed doubles tennis event this year.” said Lakeville resident Kevin Werwie, Pine Tree Apple Classic Fund president. “Please join us for great tennis, food and fun as we celebrate 36 years in our fight in finding a cure for children’s cancer.”
The Pine Tree Apple Tennis Classic story started in 1986, when Ron and Mary Ann Peterson created the tournament when their 12-year-old daughter, Julieann, was diagnosed with leukemia. Their mission was to raise money for cancer research and treatment at Children’s Minnesota.
At that time, there were no meaningful tumor registries and protocols for how to treat many cancers with a high degree of success. The Petersons wanted to give back after receiving such great care for their daughter and help fight to end pediatric cancer. The Jacobson family of the Pine Tree Apple Orchard in White Bear Lake then stepped up and provided the seed money to start the event, which raised $15,000 in its inaugural year.
The Pine Tree Apple Tennis Classic has raised over $6 million for childhood cancer research, including over $270,000 in 2020. Sponsorship opportunities are still available for the 2021 tournament by visiting www.ptacf.org/sponsorships, or to make a donation or support an individual player(s), visit www.ptacf.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.