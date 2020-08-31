Third-seeded Tobias Wernet and Lexi Nelson took home their first Pine Tree Apple Tennis Classic Open Division title this month with a stunning 6-7(2), 6-3, 7-5 comeback victory over top seeded and defending champions Tooli Wilkins and Julian Dehn at Life Time White Bear.
Wernet and Nelson were down 5-2 in the third set, before stringing together five straight games to win the championship.
In the Masters Division, Meghan Kimber and Kevin Werwie won their third straight title with a 6-3, 6-2 win over No. 3 seed Amy Dale and Justen Seim. After winning the first set and up 2-1 in the second set, it started to rain causing the matches to be moved from Bethel University to Life Time White Bear. Once arriving at Life Time WBL, Kimber and Werwie won four of the next five games in claiming the championship.
In the Grand Masters, Leslie Gale and Bryan Biever won their first-ever Pine Tree championship with a 6-1, 6-2 win over defending champions Kathy Bjornson and Bob Marolt.
This year’s event organized by the Lakeville-based PTACF adopted a new format following guidance from federal and state health agencies regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. It was held over a three-week period with first- and second-round matches played at a local park or club of the players’ choosing before playing the semifinals and finals at Bethel University on Aug. 8-9.
Although it was a different format, the tournament still benefited a great cause – pediatric oncology research at Children’s Minnesota. So far in 2020, the tournament has raised over $250,000. There is still time to donate by visiting www.ptacf.org.
