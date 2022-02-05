For the third year in a row, the Flint Hills Resources Pine Bend refinery has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Energy Star certification. This certification signifies that the refinery performs in the top 25% of similar facilities nationwide for energy efficiency. Flint Hills Resources continues to invest in energy-saving technologies and protocols to improve its energy performance.
The Pine Bend refinery supplies most of the transportation fuels used in Minnesota and a significant portion of the fuels used throughout the Upper Midwest. It also produces other essential products such as asphalt, home heating fuels, fertilizers and the raw materials used in a wide range of manufacturing processes, including plastics.
“Earning this certification for 2021 demonstrates our continued commitment to superior energy management at Pine Bend,” said Geoff Glasrud, vice president and manufacturing manager for the Pine Bend refinery. “We are proud to be among the most efficient refineries in the U.S. and grateful for this recognition from the EPA.”
Since 1997, the Pine Bend refinery has lowered emissions of traditional criteria pollutants by approximately 70%, while increasing production to help meet demand for transportation fuels. The refinery has reduced total on-site emissions in 12 of the last 15 years and its emissions per barrel are approximately 20% lower than other U.S. refineries. Pine Bend consistently ranks in the top quartile of all U.S. refineries for energy efficiency, and it continues to improve, the company said in a press release. The Pine Bend refinery is a wholly owned subsidiary of Koch Industries Inc., which received the Energy Star Partner of the Year award in 2021. This award recognized the company’s superior energy management programs, including ongoing efforts at Pine Bend, the company said.
Flint Hills Resources directly and indirectly supports more than 4,000 Minnesota jobs and has invested nearly $1.7 billion in upgrades and improvements to its Minnesota facilities since 2010. With 1,000 full-time employees, the Pine Bend refinery is one of the largest employers in Dakota County.
