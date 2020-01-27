Flint Hills Resources Pine Bend refinery has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ENERGY STAR certification.
This certification signifies that the refinery performs in the top 25 percent of similar facilities nationwide for energy efficiency and meets strict energy efficiency performance levels set by the EPA.
This recognition follows a 20-year trend of lowering key emissions as well as the recent completion of several projects to lower emissions and improve efficiency at the Pine Bend refinery.
The Flint Hills Resources Pine Bend refinery supplies most of the transportation fuels used in Minnesota and a significant portion of the fuels used throughout the Upper Midwest. It also produces other essential products such as asphalt, home heating fuels, fertilizers, and the raw materials used in a wide range of manufacturing processes, including plastics.
“We are incredibly proud to accept the EPA’s ENERGY STAR certification in recognition of our energy efficiency efforts,” said Geoff Glasrud, vice president and manufacturing manager for the Flint Hills Resources Pine Bend refinery. “This achievement demonstrates our continued commitment to making the products people need while protecting the environment.”
Earning ENERGY STAR certification highlights Pine Bend’s status within the top 25 percent of oil refineries in the nation when it comes to energy performance.
Since 1997, the Pine Bend refinery has lowered emissions of traditional criteria pollutants by approximately 70 percent, while increasing production to help meet demand for transportation fuels. The refinery has reduced total on-site emissions in 11 of the last 15 years, and its emissions per barrel are approximately 20 percent lower than other U.S. refineries. In the past five years, Pine Bend has improved its energy efficiency by 10 percent, advancing it into the top quartile of all U.S. refineries.
Flint Hills improved its energy performance by managing energy strategically across the refinery and investing in new technologies, including a state-of-the-art combined heat and power system that satisfies much of the refinery’s power needs.
“Improving the energy efficiency of our nation’s industrial facilities is critical to protecting our environment,” said Jean Lupinacci, Chief of the ENERGY STAR Commercial & Industrial Branch. “From the plant floor to the board room, organizations are leading the way by making their facilities more efficient and earning EPA’s ENERGY STAR certification.”
ENERGY STAR was introduced by EPA in 1992 as a voluntary, market-based partnership to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficiency. To date, tens of thousands of buildings and plants across all 50 states have earned the ENERGY STAR.
For more information about ENERGY STAR Certification for Industrial Facilities: energystar.gov/plants
Flint Hills Resources Pine Bend refinery produces transportation fuels used throughout the Midwest, including most of Minnesota’s gasoline, diesel fuel, and jet fuel, as well as other products people rely on such as propane and asphalt.
