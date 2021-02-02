Pilot Knob Road in Farmington was closed this evening after a crash near 206th Street at about 3:15 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the Farmington Police Department.
Details about the crash have not been released, but a helicopter airlifted a victim from the scene.
The road was closed from County Road 50 to 206th Street while rescue crews worked the scene until the road was opened at 5:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.