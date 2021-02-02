Pilot Knob Road in Farmington was closed this evening after a crash near 206th Street at about 3:15 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the Farmington Police Department. 

Details about the crash have not been released, but a helicopter airlifted a victim from the scene. 

The road was closed from County Road 50 to 206th Street while rescue crews worked the scene until the road was opened at 5:15 p.m. 

