“A huge shoutout and thank you to the staff and volunteers who helped get devices into the hands of elementary students (this week) at Cherry View and Kenwood Trail,” the Lakeville Area School District wrote in a post on Twitter. “You helped make sure students are ready for distance learning, should it be needed. Have a great and safe Spring Break!”
Teachers and their little helpers from Lakeview Elementary School drove around the neighborhoods during spring break to say “Hi” “(with signs of course) although hugs would have been preferred,” Principal Pete Otterson said in a Twitter post.
After several Eastview Elementary School staff gave up part of their spring break this week to deliver devices to families who didn’t have one, a student passed this note along to Principal Taber Akin.
Last week a District 194 elementary teacher was out for a run and came across this chalk artwork outside a former student’s house. “It’s a friendly and creative way to remind neighbors to wash their hands!” the district said in a Twitter post.
Lakeville Walmart donated 926 pounds of food and four boxes of new plastic bags this past weekend. The Dakota County community is showing up for one another during this COVID-19 crisis, and we couldn’t be more grateful,” said 360 Communities in a Twitter post.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.