Lakeville Parks and Recreation has opened registration for spring and summer recreational adult athletic leagues. The leagues aim to offer a fun and engaging way for people of all ages to get active and participate in various recreational sports.
The spring and summer recreational athletic leagues will feature a variety of sports, including pickleball, bocce, and bean bags. Organizers say these sports are a great way to stay active while enjoying the beautiful weather of the spring and summer months.
Pickleball is a fast-growing sport that combines elements of tennis and ping-pong. Pickleball has taken the country, and Lakeville, by storm. It is easy to learn and can be played by people of all ages and skill levels. Lakeville Parks and Recreation offers beginner pickleball classes to teacher the rules and scoring system before one begins league play.
Bocce and bean bags are easy games to pick up and great for socializing, organizers say. Bocce takes place at Aronson Park’s two permanent bocce courts on Monday evenings. Bean bags, also known as cornhole, is played at Valley Lake Park and leagues are held on both Wednesday and Thursday evenings.
Participants will have the opportunity to compete against other teams and individuals, meet new people, and have fun in a relaxed and welcoming environment, organizers say.
Registration is open and spaces are limited, so interested individuals are encouraged to sign up early.
To register or learn more about the spring and summer adult recreational athletic leagues, visit the city of Lakeville website at LakevilleMN.gov or contact Lakeville Parks and Recreation at 952-985-4600.
