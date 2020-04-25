Former state Rep. Roz Peterson announced on April 17 that she will run again for the Minnesota House in District 56B, which includes portions of Lakeville and Burnsville.
Peterson represented the district for two terms from 2015-2019.
District 56B is an open race for the 2020 cycle after first-term Rep. Alice Mann, DFL-Lakeville, announced that she would not run for re-election.
“I have a proven track record of getting things done for Lakeville and Burnsville,” Peterson said in a press release, “and with Minnesota facing significant challenges ahead rebuilding for the COVID-19 outbreak, I know I can put my experience to work for our community. I will be a champion for families and small businesses who have been devastated by this pandemic, and make sure that Minnesota is doing all it can to help them recover.”
Peterson is a small business owner and former member of the Lakeville Area School Board.
In the Legislature, she served as assistant majority leader and vice chair of the Health and Human Services Policy Committee. Peterson chief authored and passed into law a bill in 2016 that limited golden parachute severance payments for state agency heads, and said that government accountability will be a major focus next session. She chief authored reforms to lower health care costs and streamline services particularly for mental health. Peterson also passed legislation to clean up the Freeway Landfill in Burnsville and eliminate the liability for local schools, cities and small businesses who settled legal disputes with the state decades ago.
“With a budget deficit on the horizon, we can’t allow government to simply raise taxes on families and businesses,” Peterson said. “Raising taxes will hamper recovery efforts and take money out of the pockets of families who have already had to endure layoffs, pay cuts, and furloughs.”
She is a 33-year resident of Lakeville, where she lives with her husband, Tim. They have two children who attended Lakeville Area Public Schools. Their family attends Hosanna Church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.