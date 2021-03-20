On Friday, March 19, at approximately 12:49 p.m. officers from the Farmington Police Department were dispatched to a gun-pointing incident and discovered a victim who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim was treated by officers, members of the Farmington Fire Department and ALF/Allina Ambulance and transported to the hospital with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries.
Two suspects are in custody, and there does not appear to be any continued danger to the public. The Farmington Police Department and Dakota County Sheriff’s Office are investigating this incident.
This is a complex situation and no further information will be released at this time, according to a release Friday from Farmington police.
