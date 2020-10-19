Peeps the goose has had quite the adventure since Ron Hendrickson bought him during the coronavirus pandemic.
Apart from providing companionship and amusement to Hendrickson and his Prior Lake family during stay-at-home orders, Peeps has opened his arms — or rather wings — to the greater community.
In the past few months, Peeps made his television news debut, visited Petco, flew some laps at Canterbury Park, gave a woman with stage four cancer the thrill of her life, and befriended a lady goose named Puddles.
Peeps has attracted attention for his ability to fly alongside Hendrickson on a four-wheeler or a jet ski, and he appeared on KSTP News in August.
A Bloomington couple with a goose of their own saw the story on Channel 5 and contacted Hendrickson to share their predicament. They found their goose, who they named Puddles, after a hawk tried to kill her as a gosling. The couple, John and Kristi Reardon, had no luck finding Puddles’ parents and nursed her back to health. The Reardons asked the Hendricksons if they would adopt Puddles, and they agreed.
“Most of us like Puddles more because she’s so affectionate and so lady-like,” Hendrickson admitted. “She’s prim and proper, and there’s not a mean bone in her body.”
Hendrickson taught Puddles to fly alongside the jet ski and four-wheeler just like Peeps, and the pair will have the opportunity to race at Canterbury Park next year for a goose down derby. Peeps and Puddles both practiced on the grounds already, and Hendrickson said they did phenomenal.
Puddles’ nervousness can inhibit her flying at times, so Hendrickson cut her feathers to keep her grounded until spring. In the meantime, he said Puddles is “happy as heck” and wanders down to the pond with Peeps for “date nights.” According to Hendrickson, Peeps sets the rules and lets Puddles know if she took his toy, “and then he lets his guard down and they eat grass together.”
Hendrickson’s interest in geese started in 1991 when he noticed two banded geese hanging around the Lakeville Dairy Queen.
He went inside the store to ask about the geese, and the said the owner said they were a nuisance and mentioned a desire to sell the franchise. “They were practically begging us to buy it,” Hendrickson said. “But I was only interested in the geese.”
Hendrickson was told that the DNR would kill the geese if they returned the next year. After considering the purchase some more, the family decided to buy the Dairy Queen and in the process saved the geese.
The family owned the Dairy Queen until last year. It also built the Dairy Queen in Apple Valley, but sold it several years ago.
Hendrickson’s wife, Jolene, suggested they take Peeps and Puddles to Petco since the store allows pets. Their children, Lana and Landen, pushed Peeps in the cart while Puddles stayed outside. According to Hendrickson, Peeps delighted quite a few customers who said they had never seen a goose in the store before.
One of the most notable impacts Peeps made in recent months relates to Jaimie Zenner of Prior Lake. Hendrickson met Zenner at a combined birthday party for his grandmother and her neighbor, just 70 feet from the lake. Hendrickson brought Peeps along to demonstrate how he flies alongside him on the jet ski.
Zenner has stage four cancer, which she cited as a big reason for accepting Hendrickson’s invitation to ride on the jet ski for the first time in her life.
“I wanted a thrill; I wanted to be happy in this doggone world that’s going crazy, and what better way to do that than go on a jet ski with a goose named Peeps?” Zenner said with a laugh.
Zenner said she loves nature and found herself in awe of the way a wild animal stuck by Hendrickson and even knew which direction was “home.” Going 60 mph over the waves, Zenner said every muscle in her body hurt afterwards but most of all her stomach muscles from laughing so hard at Peeps.
“It was so amazing,” Zenner said. “You could touch (Peeps’) wings; he flew right next to the jet ski. It was like a dream. … I would do it again in a heartbeat.”
Since Peeps came into his life, Hendrickson said he’s heard more “thank yous” from individuals than he has as owner of the Dairy Queen at the Mall of America. The Dairy Queen closed temporarily during the pandemic, which put a damper on his spring.
In the past, Hendrickson said he bought Peeps as a companion for his children during school closures, But his stepdaughter, Lana, pointed out that getting Peeps also helped Hendrickson cope with the hard times.
“(Lana) knows it saved me more than the kids,” Hendrickson said. “It truly, truly saved a bunch of people in the process of saving me, I would say.”
