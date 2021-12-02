A man who was walking his dog in Rosemount on Wednesday night was struck and killed by a vehicle at the intersection of Chippendale Avenue and 155th Street West, according to a release from the Rosemount Police Department.
Just after 5 p.m., emergency crews were called to the scene where the victim, whom police believe was 73 years old and of Rosemount, was unresponsive just north of the intersection and in the east lane of northbound travel. Rosemount Police and Fire personnel began performing CPR and attempting life-saving measures. Officers on scene called for an air medical transport and the medical helicopter landed near Winds Park. M Health EMS and Life Link continued medical care, but the male was pronounced deceased on scene. The dog was not injured.
A 32-year-old male driver was cooperative, remained on scene, and was released pending further investigation, police said.
A witness driving south on Chippendale at the time of the crash reported nearly hitting the male and officers stated that the male was dressed in dark clothing.
The intersection where the crash occurred has a residential neighborhood to the west and the entrance to a condominium building to the east on Wachter Lake. Chippendale Avenue has two vehicle lanes traveling north and south at the intersection, which is not marked for a crosswalk, according to a satellite image. There is walking path on the west side of Chippendale Avenue.
More information about the incident will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner and law enforcement.
The identity of the male is being withheld pending notification of their next of kin and confirmation from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
