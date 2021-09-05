gen samsel bike ride c.jpg

Ten area residents gathered in Burnsville on Sunday to ride 70 miles on their bikes to and from Faribault to honor the 70th birthday of Lakeville resident Kevin Samsel – a former principal at Greenleaf Elementary School in Apple Valley. Samsel has biked numerous long distance rides both nationally and internationally. His foreign rides include routes in Norway, Croatia and Germany. He and two others once biked from the Nordkapp in Norway to France. For Sunday’s ride, Samsel’s wife Kris drove a support vehicle. From front left are Paul Greenblatt, Bob McCauley, Dick Schultz, Kevin Samsel, and from back left Russ Ewing, Bill Mack, Mark Parr, Mark Warren, Mark Warren, Mike Wilkie and John Chrun.

