The 2021 Tour of Lakeville, in its 13th year, was held Sept. 18. Bicyclists met at Pioneer Plaza Park, downtown Lakeville, for an 18-mile ride that took riders over three wooden bridges, through a tunnel, four parks, four conservation areas and alongside Lake Marion. The activity was free for ages 6 and up. The event is organized by the Lakeville Friends of the Environment and the city of Lakeville.
Pedal power during the Tour of Lakeville
- Photos contributed by Robert Vandenbos
